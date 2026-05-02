Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reconstitutes key Parliamentary panels; KC Venugopal retains PAC chair

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday announced the reconstitution of four key Parliamentary committees for 2026–27, with several senior members retaining their positions, including Congress MP KC Venugopal as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The committees — Public Accounts, Estimates, Public Undertakings and the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes — have been reconstituted for a new term from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2027.

From the BJP, Faggan Singh Kulaste will continue as Chairperson of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, while Baijayant Jay Panda and Sanjay Jaiswal have retained leadership of the Committee on Public Undertakings and another parliamentary panel.

These committees oversee government functioning, examine reports, and make policy recommendations. Chairpersons are elected from among members through proportional representation using a single transferable vote.

The Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has 30 members, including 20 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The Committee on Public Undertakings has 22 members, with 15 from the Lok Sabha and seven from the Rajya Sabha. The Estimates Committee has 30 members, all from the Lok Sabha. The Public Accounts Committee includes up to 22 members, with 15 from the Lok Sabha and up to seven from the Rajya Sabha.

The PAC functions under Rule 308(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha and examines whether public funds are used as approved by Parliament.

The committees play a key role in ensuring financial accountability and administrative oversight.