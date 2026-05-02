Madhya Pradesh HC invokes Ramayana to deny daughter’s custody to Canada-based father

Notably, the girl’s parents were married in Maharashtra in 2014 and subsequently moved to the United States. The daughter was born in Chicago in 2016 and received US citizenship by birth before they moved to Toronto, Canada.

The woman came to India with her daughter in January 2022 and, instead of returning, enrolled the child in a school in Indore. This led to a dispute between the couple, with the husband demanding that the child be sent back to Canada.

Following the breakdown of the relationship, the father obtained a custody order from the Family Court of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario. Seeking to enforce this order, he filed a habeas corpus petition before the Indore bench of the MP High Court, demanding the girl be handed over to him and repatriated to Canada.

The respondent to the habeas corpus petition (the girl’s mother) maintained that the child’s welfare was best served in her current environment in Indore. The MP HC observed that a child’s welfare is paramount, while citing a Supreme Court order.

Child’s welfare paramount

Observing that a child’s welfare is paramount, the MP HC cited an SC order and stated, “The existence of a foreign court order is only one of the factors. The welfare of the child remains paramount.”