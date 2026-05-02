Opposition demands alcohol test on ‘drunk’ Punjab CM Mann in Assembly

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab assembly reposed faith in the Bhagwant Mann government on Friday, as a confidence motion was passed in the special one-day Labour Day session. However, the session was marked by chaos as the opposition levelled serious allegations of drunk behaviour against the chief minister.

The opposition MLAs alleged that Mann appeared intoxicated during the proceedings of the House and demanded that an alcohol test be conducted on all MLAs present in the House. But, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan rejected the demand.

The controversy began when Mann objected to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira using a mobile phone during the proceedings and pointed out that there was a decorum to be followed in the House where no one was supposed to even sit with their legs crossed.

Khaira responded by referring to Mann’s wife sitting in the visitors’ gallery during an earlier session. Mann responded, “She is not a member of the House. You even target my daughter. He talks nonsense, Speaker sahib. He should be medically treated on the assembly’s expenses.”