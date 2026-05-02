Renowned Lyricist and Communication expert Prasoon Joshi appointed as Prasar Bharati Chairman

NEW DELHI: Renowned lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi has been appointed as the chairman of Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of the country.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday. The decision came a day after the important appointment of noted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as the director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The post of the chairman of Prasar Bharati has been vacant after bureaucrat Navneet Kumar Sehgal resigned in December.

Joshi is a distinguished creative professional with wide-ranging contributions across literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication.

Known for his impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility, he has played a significant role in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives.

His body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country.