Renowned Lyricist and Communication expert Prasoon Joshi appointed as Prasar Bharati Chairman

NEW DELHI: Renowned lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi has been appointed as the chairman of Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of the country.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday. The decision came a day after the important appointment of noted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as the director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
The post of the chairman of Prasar Bharati has been vacant after bureaucrat Navneet Kumar Sehgal resigned in December.
Joshi is a distinguished creative professional with wide-ranging contributions across literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication.
Known for his impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility, he has played a significant role in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives.
His body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country.
On his appointment, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw extended his greetings to him.
“My heartfelt congratulations to Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema. Yet his heart beats unmistakably for India. His words carry the fragrance of our soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of our culture. Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice. My very best wishes to him for a memorable and meaningful tenure ahead," he said.
Joshi served as Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai, since August 2017, where he contributed to strengthening film certification processes while also engaging with stakeholders across the film industry.
His tenure at CBFC reflected a balanced approach towards creative expression and regulatory responsibility.
Earlier, he had also served as CEO, McCann World Group India and Chairman, McCann World Group Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of McCann Erickson). He has also been one of the Trustees of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts since 2016.
"With his extensive experience in creative industries and public communication, Joshi is expected to bring a unique perspective to the leadership of Prasar Bharati at a time when public broadcasting is navigating rapid technological transformation and evolving audience expectations," read a statement issued by the ministry.
Established under the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, and operational since 1997, Prasar Bharati is India’s statutory autonomous public service broadcaster. It comprises two major divisions: All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.
All India Radio (AIR) is one of the largest radio networks in the world, reaching millions across urban and rural India in multiple languages and dialects.
Doordarshan (DD) is India’s national television broadcaster, offering a wide range of programmes including news, education, entertainment, and cultural content.
Prasar Bharati has also launched the Waves OTT platform for strengthening free-to-air OTT services in the spirit of public broadcasting.