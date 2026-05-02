Shimla eatery owners slam steep hike in commercial LPG price, warn of food inflation

Eatery owners in Shimla have strongly criticised the sharp increase of Rs 993 in commercial LPG cylinder prices, warning that the surge will inevitably push up food costs and add to inflationary pressures.

Local traders say their earlier apprehensions have materialised. “We feared that LPG prices would be raised after the assembly elections in five states, and that is exactly what has happened,” said a shopkeeper. He noted that this is the second revision since the onset of the US–Israel–Iran conflict, with the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder now reaching Rs 3,071.

The impact is being felt across segments. A 5-kg cylinder has risen from Rs 549 to Rs 810 — an increase of nearly 48% — affecting small consumers such as daily wage workers and petty vendors.

Varun, who runs a sweet shop in Shimla, said the effective cost of a commercial cylinder, including logistics, now comes to around Rs 3,450. “Earlier, we could get two cylinders for this price. The burden will have to be passed on, so both regular customers and tourists will feel the pinch,” he said, adding that higher food prices could hurt business.

Tavesh, owner of an 85-year-old sweet shop in Ram Bazaar that also serves tea and snacks like samosas and chole bhature, said rising LPG prices, coupled with delays in cylinder supply, are eroding profit margins. “We have not raised food prices yet despite rising input costs, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to sustain,” he said.