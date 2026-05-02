Shimla eatery owners slam steep hike in commercial LPG price, warn of food inflation

Eatery owners in Shimla have strongly criticised the sharp increase of Rs 993 in commercial LPG cylinder prices, warning that the surge will inevitably push up food costs and add to inflationary pressures.
Local traders say their earlier apprehensions have materialised. “We feared that LPG prices would be raised after the assembly elections in five states, and that is exactly what has happened,” said a shopkeeper. He noted that this is the second revision since the onset of the US–Israel–Iran conflict, with the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder now reaching Rs 3,071.
The impact is being felt across segments. A 5-kg cylinder has risen from Rs 549 to Rs 810 — an increase of nearly 48% — affecting small consumers such as daily wage workers and petty vendors.
Varun, who runs a sweet shop in Shimla, said the effective cost of a commercial cylinder, including logistics, now comes to around Rs 3,450. “Earlier, we could get two cylinders for this price. The burden will have to be passed on, so both regular customers and tourists will feel the pinch,” he said, adding that higher food prices could hurt business.
Tavesh, owner of an 85-year-old sweet shop in Ram Bazaar that also serves tea and snacks like samosas and chole bhature, said rising LPG prices, coupled with delays in cylinder supply, are eroding profit margins. “We have not raised food prices yet despite rising input costs, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to sustain,” he said.
Hoteliers have echoed similar concerns. Inderjeet Singh, a hotelier and former president of the Shimla Vyopar Mandal, said the hospitality sector is under strain. “There was already a shortage of commercial cylinders earlier. Now, after the elections, prices have been increased as well. Ultimately, the burden will fall on consumers,” he said.
Singh also criticised the Centre’s policies, arguing that steep hikes should have been avoided and warning that domestic LPG prices may also rise in the coming days.
Political reactions have also followed. CPI(M) leader Vijender Mehra said the hike was anticipated after the elections. “The government is citing the US–Israel–Iran conflict, but people feel misled. The burden is being shifted to the public,” he said, calling the increase “anti-people” and demanding an immediate rollback.
He also questioned the progress made under the “Make in India” initiative in achieving self-reliance in the gas and petroleum sector.
With costs rising across the board, traders and political leaders alike have warned of protests in the state if the price hike is not reversed.
(With inputs from PTI)