Three workers trapped after under-construction bridge in Jammu caves in

SRINAGAR: A portion of an under-construction bridge in the Bantalab area of Jammu collapsed on Friday, trapping four labourers. While one of the trapped labourers was rescued, three others, including two from Chhattisgarh and one from Bihar, are still trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is continuing in full swing.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm when the labourers were working under the bridge. The workers were carrying out repair work on a retaining wall near the bridge damaged in last year’s flash floods. “Six workers were working at the site and were trapped under the debris after the bridge collapse,” a worker said.Two labourers managed to escape, while four others remained trapped in the massive debris.

The NDRF and SDRF personnel, along with civil volunteers, police, CRPF and army personnel, launched rescue operations to extricate those buried under the debris. The JCBs and other earth-moving machinery were pressed into service to rescue the trapped labourers.

During the rescue operation, the teams managed to rescue one of the labourers and shifted the rescued worker to hospital for treatment.

An official said the rescue operation is on and more personnel and machinery are being moved to the area to increase the pace of the rescue operation.

Incident during repair work

The incident took place around 3.30 pm when the labourers were working under the bridge. The workers were carrying out repair work on a retaining wall near the bridge damaged in last year’s flash floods. Two labourers managed to escape, while four others remained trapped.