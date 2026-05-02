Transformation of Ladakh after 2019 immense: Amit Shah

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the relics exposition of Tathagata Buddha and the 2569th Buddha Purnima celebrations in Ladakh, and said that creation of Union Territory of Ladakh was a long pending demand of the locals and that the region has since emerged as a powerful model of transformation, after decades of neglect and stalled development.

This is the first time that the sacred relics have been taken out from their permanent location for an exhibition within the country.

During the visit, Shah virtually laid the foundation stone of a 10,000-litre-per-day dairy plant in Kargil at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore and launched several dairy development initiatives, aimed at boosting self-reliance in the UT.

“We want this border UT to become an Atma Nirbhar,” Shah said.