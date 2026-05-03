Akal Takht summons Speaker Kultar Sandhwan over new anti-sacrilege law

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (highest temporal body of the Sikhs) has summoned Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on May 8, questioning why the supremacy of the Akal Takht was allegedly overlooked during the formulation of the new anti-sacrilege law "the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’’ formed by the Punjab government.

Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht (High Priest) Kuldeep Singh Gargaj today said that the law was framed without the consent of the Sikh community (Panth) and ignored established religious traditions.

He said that consultation with the community (Panth) is essential in any decision related to the service, protection, and dignity of Guru Granth Sahib.

He alleged that while making amendments to the proposed Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, the state government neither took Akal Takht nor the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee into confidence.

Gargaj further added that the community (Panth) supports strict punishment for those found guilty in ongoing sacrilege cases, but implementing sensitive matters related to religious code and traditions without proper discussion is unacceptable.

He added that it is not appropriate for the government alone to make decisions on such sensitive matters. He also pointed out that certain provisions, such as posting religious information on public websites, could pose a risk to the safety and privacy of devotees.