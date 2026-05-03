‘BJP will not form government in any of these states,’ says Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

LUCKNOW: Ahead of counting day, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Sunday asserted that the BJP would not form a government in any of the five states—West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam—and described the decision to conduct repolling despite heavy Central security deployment as “shameful” for the Election Commission.
Speaking to ANI, Pratapgarhi said, “Not just in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam—the results will show that we are fully confident that in none of these five states will a BJP government be formed. Their government is not being formed, no matter how many claims they make.”
Referring to the deployment of over 2.5 lakh Central security personnel, he added, “If, despite deploying such forces, repolling has to be conducted, what could be more shameful for the Election Commission? In the times to come, Election Commissioners will come and go, but the message you leave behind will impact the electoral system for years.”
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje expressed confidence that the party would secure victories across all five regions—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry—crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
“We are confident that we will emerge victorious in all five states. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, numerous schemes, facilities and development projects have been implemented over the last ten years. We believe people will vote us to power,” she said.
Targeting Opposition-ruled states, she added, “Our aim is to end the era of hooliganism in West Bengal and Kerala.”
On post-poll dynamics, Karandlaje said the BJP had seen interest from other political players. “If we secure a good number of seats, independent candidates and smaller parties are likely to support us. We have worked hard towards this goal,” she said.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also expressed optimism, stating that the BJP’s performance would be strong across the elections.
Exit polls, however, suggest that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third consecutive term in Assam. Axis My India projected 88 to 100 seats for the NDA in the 126-member Assembly, with the Congress-led alliance expected to secure 24 to 36 seats.
Similarly, JVC estimated 88 to 101 seats for the NDA and 23 to 33 for the Congress-led alliance, while Matrize projected 85 to 95 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 25 to 32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6 to 12 for others.
In West Bengal, exit polls indicate a close contest between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While some projections give an edge to the BJP, others suggest a tighter race, with the TMC retaining a significant share of seats. Smaller parties are expected to play a limited role.
Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 4.
(With inputs from ANI)