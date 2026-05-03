‘BJP will not form government in any of these states,’ says Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

LUCKNOW: Ahead of counting day, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Sunday asserted that the BJP would not form a government in any of the five states—West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam—and described the decision to conduct repolling despite heavy Central security deployment as “shameful” for the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Pratapgarhi said, “Not just in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam—the results will show that we are fully confident that in none of these five states will a BJP government be formed. Their government is not being formed, no matter how many claims they make.”

Referring to the deployment of over 2.5 lakh Central security personnel, he added, “If, despite deploying such forces, repolling has to be conducted, what could be more shameful for the Election Commission? In the times to come, Election Commissioners will come and go, but the message you leave behind will impact the electoral system for years.”