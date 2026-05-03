Centre rolls out revised Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, adds mental health, NCDs

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards strengthening child health services in the country, the centre has rolled out revised guidelines for its early childhood screening, treatment and management programme by including detection of mental health conditions and risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension.

The updated Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) 2.0 Guidelines, which was released by the Union Health Ministry, introduces a comprehensive preventive, promotive and curative continuum of care.

A key feature of RBSK 2.0 is the expanded screening scope, covering a wider range of conditions, including developmental disorders, mental health issues, behavioural concerns, lifestyle risks, risk factors for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and additional conditions like kidney disorders, health ministry officials said.

The updated guidelines have been developed as a more comprehensive framework in accordance with emerging child needs.

The revised guidelines strengthen the programme’s existing lifecycle-based approach covering children from birth to 18 years, with increased focus on digitalization.

This shift reflects India’s evolving child health needs and its commitment to ensuring not just survival, but holistic growth and development.

The RBSK programme aims at early identification and early intervention for children from birth to 18 years of age for four defects: defects at birth, deficiencies, diseases, development delays, including disability, thus spanning 32 common health conditions for early detection and free treatment and management, including surgeries at tertiary level.

According to the ministry, the updated framework reinforces and broadens the established four defects, while incorporating new-age health challenges.