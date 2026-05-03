Centre rolls out revised Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, adds mental health, NCDs

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards strengthening child health services in the country, the centre has rolled out revised guidelines for its early childhood screening, treatment and management programme by including detection of mental health conditions and risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension.
The updated Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) 2.0 Guidelines, which was released by the Union Health Ministry, introduces a comprehensive preventive, promotive and curative continuum of care.
A key feature of RBSK 2.0 is the expanded screening scope, covering a wider range of conditions, including developmental disorders, mental health issues, behavioural concerns, lifestyle risks, risk factors for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and additional conditions like kidney disorders, health ministry officials said.
The updated guidelines have been developed as a more comprehensive framework in accordance with emerging child needs.
The revised guidelines strengthen the programme’s existing lifecycle-based approach covering children from birth to 18 years, with increased focus on digitalization.
This shift reflects India’s evolving child health needs and its commitment to ensuring not just survival, but holistic growth and development.
The RBSK programme aims at early identification and early intervention for children from birth to 18 years of age for four defects: defects at birth, deficiencies, diseases, development delays, including disability, thus spanning 32 common health conditions for early detection and free treatment and management, including surgeries at tertiary level.
According to the ministry, the updated framework reinforces and broadens the established four defects, while incorporating new-age health challenges.
Screening services continue to be delivered through mobile health teams at Anganwadi centres and schools, ensuring universal outreach and early identification.
The ministry released the revised guidelines at the recently concluded National Summit on Good Practices and Innovations in Public Healthcare Service Delivery.
“The RBSK 2.0 Guidelines mark a major advancement in India’s flagship child health screening programme, building on over a decade of implementation and expanding its scope to address emerging child health priorities,” the health ministry said in a statement.
The guidelines also emphasise strengthened referral linkages and continuity of care, with clearly defined pathways from community-level screening to facility-based diagnosis and treatment.
A robust referral tracking system ensures that children identified with health conditions are followed through the entire care pathway, minimizing dropouts and ensuring timely intervention.
In line with the government’s focus on digital health, RBSK 2.0 introduces digital health cards, real-time data systems, and integrated platforms for tracking, monitoring and service delivery.
These digital innovations are expected to enhance programme efficiency, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making across all levels of implementation.
The guidelines further promote multi-sectoral convergence, bringing together health, education, and women and child development systems to ensure comprehensive and coordinated service delivery. Schools, Anganwadi Centres, and community platforms serve as key touchpoints for screening, awareness, and follow-up care.
“By strengthening early identification, improving referral systems, and ensuring sustained follow-up, RBSK 2.0 is expected to significantly enhance child health outcomes, reduce disease burden, and support the overall well-being of children across the country,” the statement added.
“The release of the RBSK 2.0 Guidelines reflects the government’s continued commitment to ensuring accessible, equitable and quality healthcare services for every child, with a focus on early intervention, continuity of care and long-term health outcomes,” it added.