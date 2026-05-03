Congress slams Rs 10,000 airfare hike for Haj pilgrims, demands immediate withdrawal of circular

In a post on X, Congress MP and general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain said that on April 28, 2026, the Ministry of Minority Affairs issued a circular demanding an additional payment from every Haj pilgrim, payable by May 15.

He claimed that this demand was made without prior notice, without consultation, and without justification commensurate with its timing.

"Pilgrims had already paid in full across multiple instalments over many months. Many of them are elderly. Many are already in Saudi Arabia to perform the Haj. The hardship they face is not only financial. It is the direct consequence of mismanagement, and it is the experience of being treated as a revenue consideration rather than as citizens entitled to basic protection and dignity," the Congress leader said.

What makes this demand particularly difficult to accept is the cost that pilgrims had already borne before this circular was issued, Hussain asserted, adding that under the current government, the cost of performing Haj has risen to levels that place this pilgrimage beyond the comfortable reach of ordinary Indian families.

"The government charges airfares that are reported to be nearly double what an individual traveller pays on the open market for the same route. The full package, when totalled, represents a sum that most families could only accumulate over years of careful saving," Hussain said.

"This is not an expenditure on luxury. It is the fulfilment of a religious obligation that families plan and save for, in many cases, over the better part of a lifetime," he pointed out.

Hussain emphasised that the government has cited fuel price increases as the basis for this additional charge, yet the government has consistently maintained that the energy sector is stable and that citizens have been insulated from external shocks.

"On what basis, then, is this burden being placed specifically on Haj pilgrims?" he asked.

"If fuel costs have not warranted a broader public burden, why are pilgrims being asked to absorb this increase at the very last moment, after having already paid in full?" the Congress leader said.

The answer lies not in global aviation pressures but in institutional failure, he alleged.