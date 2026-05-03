Haryana man slits wrist after allegedly poisoning wife, children; police launch probe into murders

CHANDIGARH: A barber attempted suicide after allegedly poisoning his wife and their four children in Gurugram, Haryana, on Saturday night.
Police sources said that Zeeshan found his brother Nazim in a semi-conscious state when he visited the family at their rented apartment in Wazirpur village on Saturday night. Nazim's wife Nazma (35), and their children Iqra (14), Shifa (11), Aaram (9) and Khatija (6), were found unconscious, with foam near their mouths. Zeeshan noticed a blood-stained knife lying nearby and that Nazim had slit his wrists.
Zeeshan rushed everyone to the hospital, where doctors declared Nazma and the four children dead. Nazim is in critical condition.
Sources pointed out that the forensic experts believe the accused administered poison to the children and then to the wife. The poisonous substance is yet to be confirmed.
The initial investigation suggested that Nazim, who operated a salon at Garhi Harsaru, frequently had heated arguments with his wife. It is suspected that a domestic dispute might have led to the violent outburst.
Nazim had rented this apartment only six months ago.
Samples have been collected from the crime scene by the local forensic team. A case is being registered and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Naveen Sharma, said, "The cause behind the incident is not clear yet. Whether Nazim killed his wife and children by poisoning or strangling them is a matter of investigation. We have kept the bodies in a mortuary and are investigating all angles."
"We have informed the woman’s family and the bodies are being sent for a post-mortem examination," said Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan.
Locals expressed shock over the incident, saying, "No one knew if there were domestic issues between the wife and the husband. It's just shocking."