Haryana man slits wrist after allegedly poisoning wife, children; police launch probe into murders

CHANDIGARH: A barber attempted suicide after allegedly poisoning his wife and their four children in Gurugram, Haryana, on Saturday night.

Police sources said that Zeeshan found his brother Nazim in a semi-conscious state when he visited the family at their rented apartment in Wazirpur village on Saturday night. Nazim's wife Nazma (35), and their children Iqra (14), Shifa (11), Aaram (9) and Khatija (6), were found unconscious, with foam near their mouths. Zeeshan noticed a blood-stained knife lying nearby and that Nazim had slit his wrists.

Zeeshan rushed everyone to the hospital, where doctors declared Nazma and the four children dead. Nazim is in critical condition.

Sources pointed out that the forensic experts believe the accused administered poison to the children and then to the wife. The poisonous substance is yet to be confirmed.