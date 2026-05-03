India-bound LPG tanker MT Sarv Shakti clears Strait of Hormuz, heads to Visakhapatnam

A tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for India has exited the Strait of Hormuz and is now en route to the country, according to a PTI report citing an official statement issued on Sunday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti, carrying 46,313 tonnes of LPG and manned by 20 crew members, 18 of whom are Indians, cleared the crucial shipping chokepoint on May 2. The vessel is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on May 13.

The shipment, which can meet about half a day’s LPG requirement in India, is expected to partially ease supply constraints that have persisted since the onset of the West Asia conflict over two months ago.

Ship-tracking data placed the vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday evening. The very large gas carrier, previously used for routes between the Persian Gulf and Indian ports, has been chartered by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).