India releases first-ever national guidelines for childhood diabetes management

NEW DELHI: India has released its first-ever national guidelines for screening, diagnosis, treatment and long-term management of childhood diabetes.

This positions India among a select group of countries that have integrated childhood diabetes care into the public health system.

The guideline aims to ensure universal screening of all children from birth to 18 years, with early identification through community and school-based platforms.

Suspected cases will undergo immediate blood glucose testing, followed by timely referral to district-level health facilities for confirmatory diagnosis and treatment.

A key feature of the framework is the provision of a comprehensive, free-of-cost care package at public health facilities.

This includes screening, diagnostic services, lifelong insulin therapy, monitoring devices such as glucometers and test strips, and regular follow-up care.

The approach is designed to reduce financial burden and ensure uninterrupted treatment for children diagnosed with diabetes.

The guidance document on diabetes will be covered under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram programme, which aims at early identification and early intervention for children from birth to 18 years of age for four defects: defects at birth, deficiencies, diseases, and development delays, including disability, thus spanning 32 common health conditions for early detection and free treatment and management, including surgeries at tertiary level.