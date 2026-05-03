India tops global virtual water trade amid freshwater crisis

NEW DELHI: India leads the world in unequal "virtual water" trade, even as the country grapples with significant freshwater stress, according to a latest study by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The study advocates for increasing water tariffs to reduce virtual water trade and calls for investment in water infrastructure and technology.

The concept of virtual water trade (VWT) refers to the practice of exporting water-intensive goods, such as rice, cotton, sugar, and textiles.

Essentially, India is exporting substantial volumes of its freshwater resources through these products, which is termed "virtual water export."

Meanwhile, rich and industrialised countries benefit from these exports.

The report titled "Where the Water Flows: Infrastructure and Governance for a Sustainable Water Cycle" illustrates the global patterns of VWT, highlighting a distinct divide between exporters and importers.