Kharge slams BJP-RSS over press freedom; says independent journalism punished, compliance rewarded

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised the BJP-RSS over press freedom, alleging that their stance sends a clear message that independent journalism will face punishment while conformity is rewarded.

He alleged that sections of the media have been reduced to echoing the ruling establishment, while those who persist in asking questions are "targeted relentlessly".

In a post on X on World Press Freedom Day, Kharge said India's position in the World Press Freedom Index has steadily declined since 2014 and alleged that the Sangh Parivar has increasingly "weaponised" legal frameworks to silence newsrooms.

Kharge said the nation must confront a stark and undeniable reality that since 2014, India's position in the World Press Freedom Index has steadily declined, falling to 157th place, under the BJP regime.

"A free press, in its truest sense, does not exist to amplify the government's narrative or conceal its failures. It exists to question authority, to scrutinise power, and to hold those in office accountable," the Congress chief said on X.

Kharge said the media preserves the democratic balance between power and the people.

"Journalists are the custodians of public truth. As Pandit Nehru had said, 'The freedom of the Press is not just a slogan but an essential attribute of the democratic process.' That essential attribute stands gravely compromised under the present regime," Kharge alleged.