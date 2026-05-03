NEET UG 2026: Candidates find paper moderate as exam conducted amid tight security

NEW DELHI: Aspirants who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test–Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 on Sunday afternoon expressed relief, describing the paper as moderate to easy. The examination was conducted amid unprecedented security arrangements across 5,432 centres nationwide.

The general consensus among candidates was that this year’s paper was significantly easier compared to the extremely difficult Physics section in last year’s exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET UG exam for admissions to undergraduate medical programmes, reported that a total of 22,79,743 candidates had registered this year, with 58 per cent being female candidates. The examination was held in pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Nearly two lakh personnel were deployed to ensure foolproof security at examination centres, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan overseeing arrangements at the NTA headquarters ahead of the exam. Security has been significantly tightened since the 2024 NEET paper leak incident.

Student reactions

Pranavi Singhal, who appeared for the exam at CM Shri School, B-1 Janakpuri, Possangipur, told TNIE: “The exam was easy to moderate. No subject was particularly tough. The paper was lengthy, but overall easier. Biology had a lot of statement-based questions.”

Shubham Yadav, attempting NEET for the third time, said he felt relieved after leaving his centre at Government Girls School, Bandarpur. “The Physics paper was easy, which was a relief for me. I struggled with the lengthy and difficult Physics paper last year, which affected my score. Chemistry and Biology were moderate,” he said. Many candidates shared a similar view on Physics.

However, Reza Ahmed, appearing for the second time from Kendriya Vidyalaya, RK Puram Sector-2, had a different experience: “I found the Physics paper quite tough, but Chemistry and Biology were easy.”