Nepal objects to India-China plan for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass

Nepal on Sunday objected to India and China planning to conduct the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass, claiming that it is Kathmandu's territory.

In a statement, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry said that Kathmandu was not consulted before finalising the route for the pilgrimage.

New Delhi has been maintaining that Lipulekh belongs to it.

Nepal's objection to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra came days after India announced that it would be held between June and August.

"The Nepal government is clear and fully committed to its stand that Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, lying in the East of the Mahakali river are its inseparable territories based on the Sugauli Treaty of 1816," the foreign ministry said in the statement posted on social media.

"The Nepalese government has reiterated its clear stand to both India and China regarding the Kailash-Mansarovar tour to be organised via Nepalese territory, Lipulekh," it said.

Earlier, the Nepalese government had also requested the government of India not to conduct activities such as road construction, expansion, border trade and pilgrimage in the area, it said.