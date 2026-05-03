New building rules to ease infra constraints, improve access to healthcare

NEW DELHI: Healthcare industry body on Sunday said the centre’s move to ease long-standing height restrictions for hospitals, subject to enhanced fire safety provisions, will address structural constraints such as high land costs, limited bed capacity, and underutilisation of existing infrastructure, particularly in urban centres.

Welcoming the notification of the National Building Construction Standards (NBCS) 2026, which eases long-standing height restrictions for hospitals and permits Intensive Care Units (ICUs) beyond 45 metres, subject to fire safety norms, The NATHEALTH (Healthcare Federation of India) said it firmly believes that enabling efficient and scalable healthcare infrastructure is central to its vision of ‘Swasth Bharat se Viksit Bharat.’

Noting that such reforms are critical to improving access, affordability, and overall health outcomes, NATHEALTH said, for years, high land costs and restrictive building norms have prevented hospitals from optimising construction and infrastructure, often resulting in fewer beds than required to meet growing demand.

Dr Sangita Reddy, President, NATHEALTH and Group Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “The new NBCS 2026 rules mark a significant and timely step towards enabling future-ready healthcare infrastructure in India.”

“This is a progressive reform that NATHEALTH has consistently advocated for in the larger public good. By unlocking much-needed capacity across the healthcare ecosystem, it will enable hospitals to operate more efficiently and optimise cost benefits that can ultimately be passed on to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of safety,” she added.

The revised standards are expected to unlock additional capacity by enabling vertical expansion, while maintaining robust patient safety norms.

The reform will also allow hospitals to better utilise existing infrastructure, reducing the need for new greenfield projects that are both capital-intensive and time-consuming. This is expected to improve operational efficiencies and, over time, contribute to lowering the cost of care for patients.