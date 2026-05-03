Nitish's son Nishant Kumar embarks on a statewide 'Sadbhav Yatra' from West Champaran

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, launched his ' Sadbhav Yatra' from West Champaran district on Sunday.

This is part of Nishant’s mass contact programme to strengthen the party’s organisational setup. In the first phase of the tour, he will engage in public outreach activities in the Champaran region on May 3 and 4.

Subsequently, during the second phase, he will proceed to Vaishali on May 7.

A significant highlight of the initiative is that Nishant chose Champaran, a location from which Nitish Kumar has frequently commenced his own public outreach campaigns in the past.

In doing so, Nishant appears to be carrying forward that very same tradition.

A high-tech chariot (Rath) has been prepared for Nishant Kumar's tour.

Nishant Kumar will visit every district of the state to provide information regarding the developmental works undertaken in the region by his party and his father, Nitish Kumar.

He will also interact with the people during the course of his journey. The chariot has been named the 'Nishchay Rath,' and it highlights the developmental initiatives spearheaded by Nitish Kumar.

Various achievements, such as the 'Jeevika Didi' initiative, the bicycle scheme for school-going boys and girls, government jobs for lakhs of youngsters, creation of employment opportunities, recruitment of women into the Bihar Police, the Bapu Tower, and the marine drive projects, will be prominently showcased as the accomplishments of Nitish during Nishant`s yatra.