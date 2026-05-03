Nitish's son Nishant Kumar embarks on a statewide 'Sadbhav Yatra' from West Champaran

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, launched his ' Sadbhav Yatra' from West Champaran district on Sunday.
This is part of Nishant’s mass contact programme to strengthen the party’s organisational setup. In the first phase of the tour, he will engage in public outreach activities in the Champaran region on May 3 and 4.
Subsequently, during the second phase, he will proceed to Vaishali on May 7.
A significant highlight of the initiative is that Nishant chose Champaran, a location from which Nitish Kumar has frequently commenced his own public outreach campaigns in the past.
In doing so, Nishant appears to be carrying forward that very same tradition.
A high-tech chariot (Rath) has been prepared for Nishant Kumar's tour.
Nishant Kumar will visit every district of the state to provide information regarding the developmental works undertaken in the region by his party and his father, Nitish Kumar.
He will also interact with the people during the course of his journey. The chariot has been named the 'Nishchay Rath,' and it highlights the developmental initiatives spearheaded by Nitish Kumar.
Various achievements, such as the 'Jeevika Didi' initiative, the bicycle scheme for school-going boys and girls, government jobs for lakhs of youngsters, creation of employment opportunities, recruitment of women into the Bihar Police, the Bapu Tower, and the marine drive projects, will be prominently showcased as the accomplishments of Nitish during Nishant`s yatra.
Meanwhile, deputy chief minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “He (Nishant) has the full support of the party, and all party members are enthusiastic. There is confidence that Nishant’s journey will be successful. People involved in the party are excited, and there is also awareness among the general public. Everyone wants Nishant to become more active.”
The remarks underline the JD(U)’s efforts to consolidate its organisational strength, with Nishant increasingly taking on a more visible public role. His yatra is being seen as a significant political step, particularly in energising grassroots workers.
Leaders from the BJP have also reacted positively to the development.
BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi said, “This is a good thing. He is young and talented. The former CM, Nitish Kumar, used to start his journey from Champaran. He is following in his father's footsteps. I extend my best wishes to him.”
Senior BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav also emphasised the potential impact of the campaign, stating, “Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Nishant has taken charge and is determined to strengthen the party. He has begun a campaign from the land of Champaran to reinforce the organisation. I believe this will further strengthen the party, attract more youth, and help it move forward with greater momentum…”