Nutrition system crumbles under digital mandates in Jharkhand: Jean Drèze

RANCHI: A recent survey by the Right to Food Campaign revealed that mounting pressure from digital systems and administrative lapses is disrupting the delivery of nutrition services to women and children in Jharkhand.

The survey found that tools such as the Poshan Tracker, e-KYC, and the Facial Recognition System (FRS), instead of easing their workload, have made the responsibilities of Anganwadi workers more cumbersome.

Moreover, technical glitches are depriving beneficiaries of essential services, while workers face increasing pressure from authorities.

It was revealed during a survey conducted by RTF activists after visiting 106 Anganwadi centers across 15 blocks in 9 districts, which include, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Dumka, Khunti, West Singhbhum, Koderma, Palamu, Latehar, and Giridih, and holding face-to-face interviews with Sevikas in November-December 2025.

Social economist Jean Dreze, who was also present at the occasion, said that if digitisation has already caused disruptions in schemes like MGNREGA and the Public Distribution System, it is questionable why it was hastily implemented in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

“Making Aadhaar-linked processes effectively mandatory for accessing services contradicts the directives of the Supreme Court of India, which has clearly stated that Aadhaar should not be compulsory for children to receive benefits,” said Jean Drèze.

In the light of this, he argues that only reliable and appropriate technology should be adopted in ICDS, as the current system has proven ineffective.