Nutrition system crumbles under digital mandates in Jharkhand: Jean Drèze

RANCHI: A recent survey by the Right to Food Campaign revealed that mounting pressure from digital systems and administrative lapses is disrupting the delivery of nutrition services to women and children in Jharkhand.
The survey found that tools such as the Poshan Tracker, e-KYC, and the Facial Recognition System (FRS), instead of easing their workload, have made the responsibilities of Anganwadi workers more cumbersome.
Moreover, technical glitches are depriving beneficiaries of essential services, while workers face increasing pressure from authorities.
It was revealed during a survey conducted by RTF activists after visiting 106 Anganwadi centers across 15 blocks in 9 districts, which include, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Dumka, Khunti, West Singhbhum, Koderma, Palamu, Latehar, and Giridih, and holding face-to-face interviews with Sevikas in November-December 2025.
Social economist Jean Dreze, who was also present at the occasion, said that if digitisation has already caused disruptions in schemes like MGNREGA and the Public Distribution System, it is questionable why it was hastily implemented in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).
“Making Aadhaar-linked processes effectively mandatory for accessing services contradicts the directives of the Supreme Court of India, which has clearly stated that Aadhaar should not be compulsory for children to receive benefits,” said Jean Drèze.
In the light of this, he argues that only reliable and appropriate technology should be adopted in ICDS, as the current system has proven ineffective.
According to Jean Dreze, Angawadi Programme is the most important programme in Jharkhand which helps in developing the children’s health, nutrition and learning in their childhood itself. Basic facilities at Anganwadi centres—electricity, water, hygiene, toys, and proper nutrition including eggs—must be ensured, he said.
“However, despite these priorities, the focus remains disproportionately on digital systems,” said Drèze.
Activists of the RTF Campaign informed that most of he Anganwadi workers asserted that the old system was better and effective.
“While beneficiaries are being deprived of services due to technical glitches, the workers, on the other hand, are being subjected to pressure from officials,” said activist Vivek.
Many of the Anganwadi workers live every day in fear that if they don't meet digital targets, they will lose their jobs, he added.
On the other hand, when the digital system does not work, conflicts arise between villagers and Anganwadi workers.
The most concerning situation emerged regarding the distribution of Take-Home Rations (THR), where no distribution took place in 87 percent of the centers during the previous month. Despite this, distribution was recorded in the Poshan Tracker in many locations.
Widespread dissatisfaction was also evident concerning the Facial Recognition System (FRS)—most Anganwadi workers complained of network issues, facial recognition failures, and an increasing workload.
They further pointed out that 575 villages in Jharkhand still lack mobile network coverage and internet connectivity, making the mandatory rollout of digital systems even more unworkable.
The situation has become even worse in recent days -- workers, who were already burdened by the Poshan Tracker, e-KYC and Face Recognition System (FRS), are now being forced to face the double exploitation of SIR work as well.