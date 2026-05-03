Punjab BJP delegation meets governor Kataria, seeks removal of CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Expressing concern over the alleged constitutional misconduct, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was reportedly appearing in an 'inebriated condition’ during the recent assembly session, a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Punjab president Sunil Jakhar, today met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.
They also submitted a memorandum demanding the replacement of Mann and urged him to seek an explanation.
Jakhar alleged that the conduct of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the recent assembly session—where he reportedly appeared inebriated—makes him unfit to continue leading a sensitive border state like Punjab.
He said that if the law does not allow a person under the influence of alcohol to drive, then how can such a person be allowed to run a state?
He added that the party has urged the Governor to ask the ruling party leadership to select a new leader, as Mann has lost the moral right to remain Chief Minister.
The memorandum stated, "It has been widely reported and publicly discussed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the May 1 session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in an inebriated condition. The way he addressed the assembly and reporters outside the house, it clearly showed he was drunk. In view of the above, we urge your excellency to seek an appropriate explanation and recommend necessary action, including consideration of his removal, in the interest of preserving constitutional integrity and public trust.’’
Speaking to the media, Jakhar said the party has requested the Governor to summon the Punjab Chief Secretary and ascertain whether he is working under any pressure.
"According to reliable sources, during the May 1 cabinet meeting, held prior to the assembly session, apart from two ministers, the Chief Secretary was also allegedly threatened and humiliated,’’ he alleged and added that it is necessary to call officials and ensure they can work freely in accordance with the law, without fear, and assure them that the Constitution and the central government will protect them if they act within the rules.
Jakhar also said that the assembly session held on Labour Day was merely a pretext, claiming it was actually convened by the Chief Minister to save his position.
He alleged that after the session, the MLA who had been behind bars in a corruption case was provided police protection, which shows that the government is shielding corrupt individuals and has effectively given its MLAs a free hand to engage in corruption.
The saffron party said he should ensure that security cover decisions are made transparently and strictly based on objective threat assessments.
"It has also been sought that the governor should call the DGP and chief secretary and tell them that no corrupt person should get security cover.”
It also questioned the "arbitrary and politically motivated" abrupt removal of security cover of the five Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP.
On the issue of the drug census, Jakhar alleged that it will only defame Punjab all over the world as a state of druggies.
Referring to related advertisements, he said AAP will use Rs 250 crore allocated for this census to earn huge commission as it has become the hallmark of this party to use ads as a tool to make money.
He said this census will only defame Punjab and suggested that if such a survey is to be conducted, it should begin with the Chief Minister himself.
He also questioned the very rationale of people disclosing drug use within their families and called the exercise a waste of time and money, stressing instead the need to break the drug supply chain.
To a question about change of chief minister in view of the confidence motion having been passed in the assembly, which prevents a no-confidence motion from being brought again within six months. He said what would happen if a majority turns against the Chief Minister during that period.
He alleged in view of the aforementioned cabinet meeting, where two senior ministers were also rebuked and humiliated along with the Chief Secretary.
He said this may eventually prompt them to act for sake of their self respect and to muster MLAs and approach the Governor to seek a change in leadership by proving a majority in front of him.
Responding to a question regarding the FIR against Sandeep Pathak, Jakhar said the BJP is not afraid of such cases and alleged that the FIR was filed to intimidate members within the ruling party and prevent them from leaving.
The delegation also included working president Ashwani Sharma, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Som Prakash, Fateh Jang Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal, Preneet Kaur, Parminder Singh Brar, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Tikshan Sood, and Vineet Joshi.