Punjab BJP delegation meets governor Kataria, seeks removal of CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Expressing concern over the alleged constitutional misconduct, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was reportedly appearing in an 'inebriated condition’ during the recent assembly session, a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Punjab president Sunil Jakhar, today met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

They also submitted a memorandum demanding the replacement of Mann and urged him to seek an explanation.

Jakhar alleged that the conduct of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the recent assembly session—where he reportedly appeared inebriated—makes him unfit to continue leading a sensitive border state like Punjab.

He said that if the law does not allow a person under the influence of alcohol to drive, then how can such a person be allowed to run a state?

He added that the party has urged the Governor to ask the ruling party leadership to select a new leader, as Mann has lost the moral right to remain Chief Minister.

The memorandum stated, "It has been widely reported and publicly discussed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the May 1 session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in an inebriated condition. The way he addressed the assembly and reporters outside the house, it clearly showed he was drunk. In view of the above, we urge your excellency to seek an appropriate explanation and recommend necessary action, including consideration of his removal, in the interest of preserving constitutional integrity and public trust.’’