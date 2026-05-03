Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project: Tunnel-8 becomes India’s longest rail tunnel

DEHRADUN: In a landmark achievement for Indian engineering, Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh–Karnaprayag broad-gauge rail project has reached a major milestone. Tunnel Number 8, spanning approximately 14.58 kilometres between Devprayag and Janasu, has officially become the longest railway tunnel in the country. This critical link is being hailed as the backbone of the ambitious 125-kilometre rail line, which is poised to become a lifeline for the sacred Char Dham pilgrimage.

According to sources close to the tunnel’s construction, the project utilised a sophisticated blend of engineering techniques. Engineers employed Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) for swift and precise excavation in stable rock zones, while the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) was used in more complex and fragile terrain. To ensure passenger safety, the tunnel is equipped with double-line capacity, modern drainage systems, ventilation shafts, and dedicated emergency escape passages.

Given the sensitive Himalayan topography, nearly 83 per cent of the entire rail route is being constructed underground. This design choice aims to minimise environmental disruption while ensuring a durable and safe infrastructure. Expected to be completed by 2028, the 125-kilometre, ₹37,000 crore Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway will link Garhwal to the rest of India.