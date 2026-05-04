All eyes on which way the power pendulum swings

NEW DELHI: As votes are counted in the high-stakes Assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on Monday, all eyes are on the outcome, which will shape new political alignments and power equations.

With the exit polls setting the tone, regional heavyweights such as the DMK in Tamil Nadu, TMC in West Bengal, and CPI(M) in Kerala are seeking to retain power, even as BJP attempts to expand its footprint beyond traditional bastions.

In West Bengal, the results will be crucial in determining whether the three-term Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can withstand a fierce challenge from the saffron party and secure another term in office. While several exit polls showed a tight race between the BJP and the TMC, a historic breakthrough for the BJP would be to breach the TMC stronghold for the first time. If the TMC secures a strong mandate in Bengal, Mamata will solidify her position in national politics.

Tamil Nadu presents another intriguing contest. The DMK, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, is hoping for a second consecutive term, while the AIADMK, now aligned with the BJP, is attempting a comeback. All eyes are on the new entrant TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, which has added a new dimension to the race.