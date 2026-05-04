BJP claims ‘regime change’ wave will reach Punjab in 2027 after West Bengal win

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year left for the Punjab Assembly elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a historic mandate in the West Bengal polls, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and state BJP president Sunil Jakhar claimed that Punjab will witness similar results in 2027, asserting there will be a “takhta palat”.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters while celebrating victories in various states, Jakhar praised the dedication of party workers in West Bengal and paid tribute to their perseverance. He said they stood firm against the alleged oppression of the ruling party and helped form a government committed to the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

He added that West Bengal was a major challenge for the party, and under strong leadership and with the support of the people, that challenge has now been overcome. With the same enthusiasm, the party has begun preparations for the upcoming elections in Punjab.

Jakhar said the Bengal results would energise party workers and instil hope that if the BJP can come to power in Bengal, it can do so in Punjab as well. He alleged that law and order in Bengal is poor and that politically motivated oppression is prevalent, adding that Punjab is also facing similar concerns. He claimed the AAP government has failed on all fronts.

He called upon party workers to begin preparations for the 2027 elections with determination and hard work, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for Punjab and that the party will take its message to every household.