BJP's Daochier I Imchen wins Koridang bypoll in Nagaland by over 3,000 votes

BJP candidate Daochier I Imchen won the by-election to the Koridang Assembly seat in Nagaland by a margin of 3,123 votes on Monday, according to the Election Commission.

Imchen polled 7,317 votes, defeating Independent candidate Toshikaba, who secured 4,194 votes.

Another Independent candidate, Imtiwapang, finished third with 3,633 votes, while NPP nominee I Abenjang polled 3,219 votes.

Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao secured just 144 votes, while NOTA polled 48 votes.

With this victory, Imchen enters the 14th Nagaland assembly as the youngest legislator at 35.

He maintained a consistent lead across several polling stations, particularly in the Mangmetong and Longkhum areas, securing a decisive victory.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of his father, Imkong L Imchen, a five-time former MLA.

Imchen's victory is being seen as a continuation of his family's political hold over Koridang.

The polling, held on April 9, recorded a turnout of 82.21 per cent, with 18,400 of 22,382 electors voting across 30 polling stations.

(With inputs from PTI)