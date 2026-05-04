BJP’s West Bengal win unlikely to help NDA reach Rajya Sabha two-thirds majority soon

BJP’s recent victory in West Bengal is unlikely to help the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secure a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha in the near future.

The NDA currently has 149 members in the Upper House, including 113 from the BJP, in a House of 244 members. This leaves the alliance 14 seats short of the two-thirds majority mark of 163.

Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal are scheduled for August 2029, when six seats will fall vacant, five of which are currently held by the Trinamool Congress.

The next cycle of Upper House polls will be held for 22 seats in June this year, followed by elections for 11 seats in November. In the November round, 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh will go to polls, including eight currently held by the BJP.

Further elections are lined up in the coming years, including 11 seats from Uttar Pradesh in July 2028, where the BJP holds eight. In April 2028, polls will be held for 13 seats, followed by elections for another 21 seats in June 2028.