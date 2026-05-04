Counting of votes for Dharmanagar bypoll in Tripura begins amid tight security

Counting of votes for the bypoll to the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura began at 8 am on Monday amidst tight security.

A prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNS came into force at 6 am within a 100-metre radius of the counting hall to prevent any law and order problems, Returning Officer (RO) Debjani Choudhury told PTI.

"All polled EVMs had been taken to the counting hall amidst tight security as per the schedule.

The counting commenced without any trouble," she said, adding that adequate security measures have also been made available for the counting day.

DIG, Northern Range, Rati Ranjan Dhar visited Dharmanagar to review the security arrangements for the counting process.

Although six candidates -- Jahar Chakraborty (BJP), Amitabh Datta (CPIM), Chayan Bhattacharjee (Congress), Bibash Ranjan Das (Amra Bangalee), Brajalal Debnath (Independent) and Sanjoy Chaudhury (SUCI) -- are in the fray, the contest is mainly among the ruling BJP, CPI(M) and the Congress.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of the Speaker of the Tripura Assembly, Biswa Bandhu Sen, in December 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)