Insider track | Women quota political gambit

Shastri Bhawan plan delayed

The plan to vacate Shastri Bhawan has been deferred for at least a year, creating confusion among officials. Instead, Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan near Parliament are now likely to be demolished first. Ministries currently operating from these buildings are expected to shift into Shastri Bhawan temporarily. This has left existing occupants puzzled, as they were earlier preparing to vacate. Adding to the uncertainty, a wing of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, which had recently moved to Kartavya Bhawan, is now being brought back. Earlier instructions had asked ministries in Shastri and Nirman Bhawan to vacate by November to construct Common Central Secretariat buildings 4, 5, and 9 under the Central Vista project.