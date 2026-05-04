Kukis, Meiteis march in separate peace rallies on 3rd ethnic conflict anniversary

GUWAHATI: Manipur marked the third anniversary of the ethnic conflict on Sunday, with Kukis taking out a ‘tribal solidarity march’ and Meiteis organising programmes, like a peace rally.

The day was peaceful, barring a low-intensity blast that occurred near the cargo terminal area of Imphal airport. No reports of casualties or damage to property were received.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people took part in the peace rally which was organised by the United Protection Committee, a body of clubs in the Nambol area. The participants called for the unity of Meitei civil society organisations and the protection of the state’s territorial integrity.

They demanded time-bound rehabilitation of the people displaced internally by the ethnic violence, implementation of the NRC, and the detection and deportation of the illegal migrants.

The All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur, organised the tribal solidarity march in the hill districts. Thousands of people took part in it in Churachandpur. The organisers asked the central government not to include Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list.

The participants displayed banners which read, “Our land, Our Rights”, “Stop Tribal Land Grabbing”, “How can a Community with two-thirds of the seats in the Assembly demand ST status”, “Stop Atrocities on Tribal People”, “Come Let us Reason Together”, etc.

Meanwhile, opposition party Congress said the MLAs should resign and seek a fresh mandate from people, as the government had been unable to bring a solution to the crisis in the last three years. “When peace remains absent for such a long period, accountability must follow…,” Congress legislature party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh posted on X.

Solidarity push