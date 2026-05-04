National group of domain experts to vet security, build quality of highways

NEW DELHI: To enhance safety standards and ensure stricter quality monitoring of highway tunnel construction, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to set up a national pool of multidisciplinary “tunnel experts” to independently review and examine the projects.

The step comes amidst growing recognition of the technical complexities involved in tunnelling works across challenging terrains, particularly in hilly and geologically sensitive regions. According to the officials, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) functioning under the ministry, will empanel domain experts, particularly retired government engineers and experienced professionals from diverse fields such as civil engineering, mining, geology, and electro-mechanical systems.

These experts will be tasked with reviewing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), examining technical proposals, and advising on construction challenges. As part of the proposal, the plan is also to draw technical experts from premier academic institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), besides consulting firms and independent engineers.