No immediate price hike planned as fuel and LPG supplies remain stable: Centre

The government on Monday said that supplies of domestic LPG and transportation fuels remain stable despite ongoing tensions in West Asia, and there are currently no plans to increase retail prices of petrol, diesel, or household LPG cylinders.

During an inter-ministerial briefing, officials from the Petroleum Ministry stated that fuel availability across the country is steady, with no reports of shortages at retail outlets. LPG demand remains strong, with online refill bookings reaching record levels. Delivery authentication rates stand at 94%, while commercial LPG sales have touched 215,000 tonnes and auto LPG sales 11,100 tonnes since April.

Smaller 5kg domestic LPG cylinders have achieved full distribution coverage, with 2.3 million units sold in a month. Government outreach efforts, including over 10,000 awareness camps, have contributed to an additional 176,000 cylinder sales.