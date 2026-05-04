Old guard uneasy as Uddhav moves to push Sena next gen

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray’s decision not to contest the election for the legislative council is being interpreted as a sign of change of guard in the Shiv Sena (UBT). Party insiders say Uddhav is preparing the ground for handing over the party reins to son Aditya Thackeray.

When Uddhav became the Maharashtra chief minister in 2019, he got himself elected as a member of the legislative council, while Aditya was elected to the assembly. The father-son duo had both Houses covered then. Aditya continues to be an MLA from Mumbai’s Worli constituency.

Now, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) nominating Ambadas Danave as its candidate for MLC polls for the lone seat that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) can win, Aditya’s stock is set to rise in the party. Observers say, with Aditya’s ascent, Uddhav has made a decision to groom the next generation of leadership and bring fresh faces in the party.

Sources say that Aditya’s involvement in party’s decision-making has already increased, even when it is not being taken kindly by its old guard. However, Aditya seems undeterred and is planning to make largescale changes for the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections. “When Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut unilaterally announced Sharad Pawar’s name as the MVA candidate for the Rajya Sabha, Aditya Thackeray was in favour of re-sending MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to the House.