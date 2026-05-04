Patna Diary | No relaxation in liquor ban, says Choudhary

After the change of power in dry Bihar recently, boozers who somehow have been getting liquor through ‘backchannel negotiations’ were hoping for some relief. But now they are disappointed as both Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and his deputy and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary have ruled out the possibility of any relaxation in the prohibition law. Although BJP’s two allies and union ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan have pitched for the review of the prohibition law, tipplers should not hope for any change in the government’s policy. Nitish Kumar had enforced the prohibition law with a huge promise. Prohibition has stopped drunkard husbands from returning to their homes late.

Tej Pratap’s conversation with MP’s Baba goes viral

A video of a conversation between Lalu Prasad’s eldest son and former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Madhya Pradesh’s Baba Bageshwar, alias Dhirendra Shashtri, went viral on social media recently. The two were seen talking on a video call. During this, Tej Pratap sought to know from Shastri about his political future. Baba assured him that they would discuss it together. This video has become a topic of animated discussion on social media, as Tej Pratap had previously launched scathing attacks on the self-styled Baba. He had even opposed Shastri’s visit to Bihar. Tej floated his own party named Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) after he was expelled from the RJD in May 2025.