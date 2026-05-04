Sign of changing times? Mirwaiz shares stage with mainstream leaders in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Signalling the changing times in Kashmir’s political landscape, senior separatist leader and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq shared the stage with mainstream leaders including National Conference president and three-time former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and PDP leader Iltija Mufti at an event in Srinagar.

It was for the first time since eruption of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989 that a top Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also cleric, is sharing a stage with mainstream leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Iltija Mufti, J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, and Congress leader Saifu-ud-Din Soz.

Mirwaiz attended the book release function of “Healer in Exile” authored by Sachin Razdan on the life and contributions of his father and noted neurologist Dr. Sushil Razdan, a Kashmiri Pandit.

Mirwaiz’s presence at the gathering is widely viewed as more than symbolic. In past, separatist leader sharing a stage with mainstream leaders in Kashmir was unimaginable.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the separatist politics in Kashmir has taken a back seat with top separatist leaders and second rung leaders in jail while many have given up separatist path. Some former separatist leaders and members of banned Jamaat-e-Islami also unsuccessfully contested 2024 Assembly polls in J&K.

Mirwaiz, who was placed under house detention for nearly five years after Article 370 abrogation by the authorities, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack last year in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.

He has also dropped the title of the Hurriyat chairman from his X handle.

At the book launch, Mirwaiz, who has been advocating dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue, lauded the role of Kashmiri Pandits to the society in the valley.