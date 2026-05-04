Tri-service Joint Ops Centre to be ready by May-end, says CDS Gen Chauhan

NEW DELHI: In a critical step toward jointness before theatre commands take shape, India will have a fully operational tri-service Joint Operations Centre (JOC) by May-end, CDS General Anil Chauhan said Monday.

The New Delhi-based JOC will integrate operational planning and battlefield execution across the Army, Navy and Air Force. The push for such a centre was floated by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh last year, who had then called for a Delhi-based joint planning and coordination centre, headed by the service chiefs and the CDS.

Speaking at a lecture in the national capital, Gen Chauhan also revealed that three sets of recommendations on theatre command restructuring have been sent to the defence ministry for consideration.

Last month, it was learnt that around 90 per cent of the groundwork for the integrated theatre commands framework had been completed. The proposal has moved to the ministry for vetting, before being placed before higher political authorities, including the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).