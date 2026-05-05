After Bengal win, BJP has 17 CMs; Bang, Ang, Kaling under its wing

NEW DELHI: With its landslide win in West Bengal, the BJP has added one more to its kitty of 16 states and Union territories (UTs) where the party has its chief ministers. The BJP is also in power in four more states, including Andhra Pradesh, as part of NDA.

The states and the UTs in which the party has own CMs include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Now with the addition of Bengal, a BJP leader said, “Our party is now ruling the entire stretch where the Ganges is flowing—from its origin in Himalayan Uttarakhand to its plains comprising Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and now the confluence state where it merges with the Bay of Bengal.”

Another party leader said, “The BJP is currently ruling ‘Anga’ (Bihar), ‘Kalinga’ (Odisha) and now onward our party will rule ‘Bang’ (West Bengal).” He added that the British rulers had divided united Bengal into three parts —Bihar, Odisha and Bengal —amid a massive protest.

Baring Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana, where the BJP never came to power or shared power with alliance partners, the party is currently ruling in rest of the country or ruled at some point of time. Though the BJP is currently not ruling in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Karnataka, the party was defeated by the Congress in the last assembly elections; it ruled the states either on its own or with alliance partners.