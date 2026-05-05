Another tusker injured in Maoist-planted IED blast in Jharkhand’s Saranda forests

RANCHI: A wild tusker was critically injured after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Saranda Forest of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand. The incident occurred near the Kolbhonga area under the Koyna forest range of the Saranda forest division.

According to reports, the elephant’s right foreleg stepped directly on an IED buried underground, triggering a powerful explosion. The blast caused a deep wound, leaving the animal unable to walk.

Local villagers spotted the injured elephant and alerted the forest department. A team was mobilised to begin rescue and medical treatment.

This is the sixth such incident in the Saranda forests. Five elephants have already died from IED-related injuries, three during treatment, one found dead in the jungle, and another after more than a month in Odisha.

“Yes, a male tusker injured in an IED blast was found lying in water in the Saranda forest. It is unable to move, and maggots have developed in the wound,” said Saranda divisional forest officer (DFO) Aviroop Sinha. He added that due to the elephant’s condition and the risk of additional IEDs in the area, it is not possible to either drive it out or transport it.

“Considering the situation, we have started on-site treatment,” the DFO said, adding that the animal is not aggressive and is accepting food.

He further said that once the elephant stabilises, efforts will be made to move it to a safer location. However, due to the suspected presence of more IEDs in the vicinity, extreme caution is being exercised.

The DFO said the tusker appears to have been injured six to seven days ago, which led to maggot infestation due to lack of immediate treatment.

Notably, Maoists are now largely confined to the Saranda forests in Jharkhand, having been driven out of other areas. Around 45 Maoists are believed to be hiding in the region, where thousands of IEDs have reportedly been planted, posing a challenge for security forces.

The presence of these IEDs is now not only a threat to security personnel but also to wildlife.

The forest department and security forces are conducting a thorough sweep of the area to minimise risks. Only after a comprehensive safety assessment will further steps for treatment and safe rescue of the elephant be taken.