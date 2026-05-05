Army to strengthen anti-drone, EW capability with Rs. 1,476 crore deal

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Tuesday inked a Rs. 1,476 crore contract with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited for five ground-based mobile electronic warfare (EW) systems to bolster the Indian Army’s capabilities in the electromagnetic domain.

According to the statement by the ministry, the contract, signed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category in the presence of defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, will have at least 72% indigenous content.

The systems are geared to detect, intercept and disrupt enemy communications, radar networks and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), providing what is termed a “soft kill” capability.

Sources said the systems will be deployed with field formations along the western and northern borders. Unlike static EW setups, these mobile platforms can move with troops and operate within the tactical battle area, giving commanders the flexibility to employ them in both offensive and defensive roles as situations evolve.

The acquisition assumes added significance amid the growing threat from drones and loitering munitions. By jamming control links or interfering with satellite navigation, the systems can force hostile drones to lose guidance or abort missions, offering a faster and more cost-effective option than kinetic interception.

They will also help degrade enemy surveillance and air defence networks by disrupting radar and communication links. While not a substitute for kinetic suppression of enemy air defences by aircraft and specialised missiles, these mobile EW systems will add to providing a critical supporting layer by reducing adversary situational awareness and enhancing survivability of friendly forces.

With contemporary warfare increasingly driven by control of the electromagnetic spectrum, such systems are now core enablers, capable of disrupting adversaries and shaping the battlefield before the first shot is fired.