Bridge that broke Maoist bastion signals hope for Chhattisgarh’s tribal dominated Bijapur

RAIPUR: For decades, the Indravati River served as more than just a geographical boundary in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar and was a tactical shield for the Maoist insurgency.

Across its waters lay the "Liberated Zone" of Abujhmad, a region where the state’s writ vanished, and the influence of armed Maoist cadres was absolute. However, with the near completion of the long-awaited 648-meter Fundari bridge, that shield has been permanently shattered. Now no armed Maoist presence exists in the region.

“The Fundari bridge is in its final phase of construction and will be fully operational for commuters before the onset of monsoon”, Bijapur collector Sambit Mishra told the TNIE. It has the potential to bridge the gap between a neglected past and a developing future.

Military strategists and local authorities view the Fundari bridge as a "watershed moment" in the conflict. Historically, Maoists' most combat-hardened units guarded the region earlier, with an estimated presence of 300 to 400 armed insurgents and a massive local militia network.

The Maoist leadership recognised the bridge as an existential threat from the outset. Since the work order was issued on October 6, 2018, the project became a literal battlefield. Insurgents launched a multi-pronged campaign to stall construction. The Red rebels orchestrated at least six major attacks, including a bombing and firing incident on the security camp in April 2021. As recently as 2024 and 2025, Naxalites torched tractors, cranes, and generators at the site, and even coerced local villagers to protest the project.

“The completion was only made possible through a "fortress construction" strategy. Built under the protection of CRPF camps, the construction itself was an act of defiance against insurgency,” the collector added.

As the bridge will now allow free and safe movement, the Maoists lost their greatest weapon: isolation.

“Previously, a journey from the district headquarters to the remote region of Abujhmad required a gruelling 210-km detour. The new bridge slashes this distance by more than half, transforming a life-threatening boat crossing into a safe, all-weather commute,” officials said.

While the bridge boasts to bring schools, healthcare and development as a tangible reality into villages like Bangoli, Belnar, Marrameta and Itampar, its primary achievement remains the tactical integration of a once-unreachable wilderness into the mainstream. The bridge represents a permanent "ray of hope" that the monsoon can no longer extinguish.