Cabinet approves expansion of SC judges to 37 from 34

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday decided to increase the strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India.

In a statement, the government said, “The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for introducing the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, increasing the number of judges of the Supreme Court of India by four, from the present 33 to 37 (excluding the Chief Justice of India).”

The increase in the number of judges will enable the Supreme Court to function more efficiently and effectively, ensuring speedier justice, as expenditure on the salaries of judges, supporting staff and other facilities will be met from the Consolidated Fund of India, it noted.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the provisions of Article 124(1) of the Constitution of India, which inter alia provides: “There shall be a Supreme Court of India consisting of a Chief Justice of India and, until Parliament by law prescribes a larger number, of not more than seven other judges…”

Since Prime Minister Modi came to power, this is the second time the government has increased the number of judges in the apex court. Earlier, it was increased from 30 to 33 (excluding the Chief Justice of India) through an amendment in 2019.