Congress stronger even as cracks emerge in INDIA bloc after state poll setbacks

NEW DELHI: The latest round of Assembly election results has dealt a significant blow to the future of the opposition INDIA bloc, with three of its key regional players, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Left parties—suffering major setbacks in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively.

Though the Congress has emerged as a relatively stronger leader in the “weakened alliance”, buoyed by a decisive victory in Kerala, the result has complicated its ties with regional partners, with early signs of friction over the direction of the bloc.

The setback to the DMK in Tamil Nadu led by MK Stalin has triggered political churn in the state. With the DMK losing ground, there are murmurs in political circles over its long-time ally Congress potentially extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of actor Vijay in the event of a fractured mandate, a move that could further strain existing alliance equations.

Significantly, as the results were pouring in, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK’s spectacular result. This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth which cannot, and will not, be ignored. I reiterate that the Congress will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.”

A diminished DMK is not good news for the INDIA bloc, as the party has been at the forefront of opposing the ruling BJP-led NDA government over policies, which are perceived to be against the interests of the southern state. The party with 39 Lok Sabha MPs significantly contributes to the opposition’s total count.