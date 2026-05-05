India calls Fujairah attack 'unacceptable', seeks immediate halt to hostilities

India on Tuesday termed the attack in the UAE port city of Fujairah, which left three Indians injured, as “unacceptable” and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities against civilians.

India's reaction came a day after three Indians were injured after a drone attack caused a fire at a major oil industry zone in Fujairah.

The UAE had accused Iran of carrying out the strike.

"The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians," the spokesperson said.

Jaiswal said India continued to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation so that peace and stability could be restored across West Asia.

"We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)