India needs to develop own path in treatment of rare diseases: ICMR chief

NEW DELHI: India needs to develop its own context-specific model for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of rare diseases instead of relying only on western frameworks, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr. Rajiv Bahl said on Tuesday.

Addressing the two-day national conference on rare diseases organised by the Union Health Ministry here, the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “While developed countries have greater resources, India can leverage its strengths through population-based approaches, preventive strategies, and the effective use of digital technologies, including social media and emerging tools such as artificial intelligence, to expand outreach and improve early detection."

Highlighting ICMR efforts, he said work is underway to expand tools for managing rare diseases, including promoting indigenisation of therapies and domestic production of affordable alternatives to high-cost drugs with support from Centres of Excellence.

According to WHO, rare diseases are lifelong disorders with a prevalence of one or less per 1,000 population. India’s National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD) 2021 provides financial and technical support for treatment of 63 identified diseases, including assistance of up to Rs 50 lakh per patient at designated Centres of Excellence.