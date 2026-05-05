Jharkhand congress faces fresh infighting over ‘Jumbo-Jet’ committee formation

RANCHI: Infighting within the Jharkhand Congress has resurfaced once again after the recent elections in five states, with senior leader and Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore raising objections to the formation of the state’s new “jumbo-jet” committee. He shared a letter on his Facebook account addressed to state in-charge K. Raju, urging the party to draw lessons from the recent Assembly election results in five states.

Kishore, in his letter, stated that the Congress can be strengthened only if it takes decisive action on state leadership, rather than forming such “jumbo-jet” committees.

According to Kishore, his opposition is not against the party’s policies and principles, but rather against the functioning of the leadership. He argued that no matter how numerous the soldiers may be, victory remains elusive under a weak captain.

“If the captain is lax, the organisation cannot function effectively. The current situation is, therefore, a cause for concern,” said Kishore.

Notably, the Jharkhand Congress is currently headed by President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, with K. Raju serving as the state in-charge.

Kishore further remarked that only time will tell how effective a committee comprising 314 members will prove to be for an 81-seat Legislative Assembly in Jharkhand.

“There is no need for a ‘jumbo-jet’ committee; what is truly required is strong leadership. The Congress party needs to be prepared for a struggle. However, individuals have been inducted into this committee whose very presence does not align with the leadership,” he said.