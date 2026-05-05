Power bank of flyer catches fire inside stationary IndiGo flight at Chandigarh airport

The power bank of a passenger onboard an IndiGo flight caught fire after the flight had landed at the Chandigarh airport on Tuesday.

All passengers and crew were evacuated immediately from the flight, which was stationary after landing, according to a source.

In a statement, the airline confirmed the incident invloving the IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh.

"In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed. All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being," the statement said.

The source said that soon after the aircraft landed, there was smoke coming from one of the overhead bins and all onboard were evacuated.

The smoke was due to the power bank catching fire, the source said, adding that no one sustained major injuries.

Details about the number of passengers could not be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)