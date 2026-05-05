'Put petty politics aside': Rahul Gandhi cautions against 'gloating' over TMC's loss in West Bengal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam as a "theft" of the mandate, alleging that it marked a major step in the saffron party’s mission to "destroy" Indian democracy.

He urged those gloating over the loss of Mamata Banerjee's party to put petty politics aside.

"Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss.

They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India," he said in his post.

He also said he agreed with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that “more than 100 seats were stolen” in the state.