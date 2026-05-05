Sunset for regional satraps amid BJP rise

NEW DELHI: While the results of the five assembly elections has delivered a string of surprises and upsets, it has marked a decisive shift in the political landscape of the country signaling the end of an era of formidable regional leaders such as Trinamool Congess’s Mamata Banerjee, DMK’s M K Stalin and CPM’s Pinarayi Vijayan.

While the BJP’s emphatic victory in West Bengal ended Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year dominance, DMK in Tamil Nadu witnessed a major upset by debutant TVK led by filmstar-turned-politician Vijay. In Kerala, the CPM also faced a significant reversal, ending a phase of Left leadership in the state. This comes on the heels of another regional satrap JDU’ s Nitish Kumar stepping down from the CM’s post in Bihar after more than two decades.

Observers say leaders like Banerjee, Stalin and Vijayan had, for years, acted as bulwarks against the expansion of BJP by forming regional identities and strong coalitions. Their dominance ensured that states such as Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala remained largely insulated from bipolar contests between the BJP and the Congress. Apart from TMC and DMK, the BJD and factions of the Shiv Sena have also limited the growth of national parties.

However, the BJP’s steady inroads into states like Maharashtra and Odisha had already signalled an erosion of these regional bastions. “With the latest setbacks to state leaders, the BJP may now find fresh opportunities to expand further, particularly in the southern states,” said an observer.

The Congress may find an opportunity in the decimation of the regional parties. “It can recalibrate its strategy. While it has often struggled in direct contests with BJP, the weakening of its regional allies could strengthen its role within the opposition space,” the observer added.