Uttarakhand: Corbett’s notorious Bengal tiger Vikram dies at 21 in Dhela rescue centre

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand on Saturday witnessed the death of Vikram, a 21-year-old Bengal tiger and one of the most well-known residents of Jim Corbett National Park. The senior tiger, believed to be among the oldest in the park’s history, died at the Dhela Rescue Centre after what officials suspect was a cardiac arrest.

Vikram’s life was as remarkable as it was contentious. Once a dominant presence in the Dhikala range, he earned a fearsome reputation during his prime and was linked to the deaths of three forest department personnel. Those incidents led authorities to classify him as a high-risk animal, necessitating close and careful management.

In May 2019, forest officials captured Vikram and shifted him to the Nainital Zoo in an attempt to ensure both public safety and the animal’s containment. However, the relocation proved challenging. In a dramatic episode that became well known among forest staff, the tiger reportedly broke free from his enclosure, prompting authorities to reassess his housing arrangements.

By April 2021, Vikram was relocated once again—this time to the Dhela Rescue Centre within the Corbett landscape—where he remained under constant supervision for the rest of his life. In his later years, he was largely kept in isolation due to his aggressive tendencies and deteriorating hearing. Despite this, he received ongoing veterinary care and even underwent a successful tumour surgery last year, which briefly improved his condition.

His final moments came late Saturday night, when he succumbed to age-related complications and suspected cardiac failure. A post-mortem examination was carried out by a team of experts, including senior veterinarians from Corbett Tiger Reserve and Nainital Zoo, under the supervision of reserve authorities. Senior forest officials were present as the procedure was conducted.