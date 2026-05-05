Uttarakhand moves toward structural defense against glacial threats

DEHRADUN: With the monsoon season approaching, the Uttarakhand government has accelerated its disaster mitigation efforts, focusing heavily on technology-driven early warning systems and comprehensive risk assessments for the state’s sensitive Himalayan geography.
In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan at the state secretariat on Monday, officials reviewed the status of critical infrastructure projects, including the Earthquake Early Warning System (EEWS), the National Seismic Risk Mitigation Programme, and strategies to address the threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).
A primary highlight of the review was the focus on glacial lakes.
Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, briefed the Chief Secretary on the progress made by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.
"We are developing Vasundhara Lake as a pilot site, where state-of-the-art early warning systems and monitoring mechanisms are being installed," said Secretary Suman.
"This model will eventually be replicated across other sensitive glacial lakes in the state, creating a scientifically robust defense against GLOF incidents."
The Chief Secretary directed the Wadia Institute to provide a detailed, time-bound roadmap for the 2026-28 period. The mandate includes not just surveillance, but also structural mitigation measures, such as controlled water drainage and lake level reduction, to minimize disaster risks. The state is also significantly upgrading its earthquake warning infrastructure.
According to the data presented, 169 sensors and 112 sirens are already operational. Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with IIT Roorkee, the government is prioritizing the maintenance and efficient transmission of alerts.
To further tighten the safety net, the state is deploying 500 additional ‘strong motion’ sensors in seismic-sensitive zones. Furthermore, a proposal to install 526 more units—comprising 500 indigenous EEWS sirens and 26 multi-hazard warning sirens—is currently in the pipeline.
"Our goal is to make the early warning system more accurate, rapid, and accessible to the common citizen," Chief Secretary Bardhan stated, emphasizing the need for regular maintenance of the expanding sensor network.
Currently, the National Center for Seismology operates eight seismic observatories in Uttarakhand. To bolster monitoring capabilities, the state plans to establish new permanent observatories in high-risk zones, including Rudraprayag, Devprayag, Karnaprayag, Ramnagar, Bageshwar, Almora, Kedarnath, and Chakrata. Beyond seismic and glacial threats, the government is also tackling the perennial risk of debris flows during the monsoon.
Authorities have identified 48 highly sensitive spots across the districts of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh. These locations, situated primarily along drainage channels, have been categorized by risk level—high, medium, and low—to ensure that mitigation work is prioritized effectively.
As the state prepares for the upcoming rains, these initiatives signal a strategic shift toward data-backed, technology-integrated disaster management, aimed at minimizing casualties and protecting infrastructure in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.