Uttarakhand moves toward structural defense against glacial threats

DEHRADUN: With the monsoon season approaching, the Uttarakhand government has accelerated its disaster mitigation efforts, focusing heavily on technology-driven early warning systems and comprehensive risk assessments for the state’s sensitive Himalayan geography.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan at the state secretariat on Monday, officials reviewed the status of critical infrastructure projects, including the Earthquake Early Warning System (EEWS), the National Seismic Risk Mitigation Programme, and strategies to address the threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).

A primary highlight of the review was the focus on glacial lakes.

Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, briefed the Chief Secretary on the progress made by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

"We are developing Vasundhara Lake as a pilot site, where state-of-the-art early warning systems and monitoring mechanisms are being installed," said Secretary Suman.

"This model will eventually be replicated across other sensitive glacial lakes in the state, creating a scientifically robust defense against GLOF incidents."

The Chief Secretary directed the Wadia Institute to provide a detailed, time-bound roadmap for the 2026-28 period. The mandate includes not just surveillance, but also structural mitigation measures, such as controlled water drainage and lake level reduction, to minimize disaster risks. The state is also significantly upgrading its earthquake warning infrastructure.